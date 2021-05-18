Samsung Galaxy M22 (SM-M225FV) with Helio G80 Spotted at Geekbench; Could be Rebranded Galaxy A22

Samsung Galaxy M22 with model number SM-M225FV has appeared in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

Since the Galaxy M21 that debuted last year carried the SM-M215F model number, it appears that the newly spotted SM-M225F could be the forthcoming Galaxy M22 smartphone.

The alleged Galaxy M22 can be seen running on Android 11 OS and it is powered by the MediaTek chip. The MT6879 model number of the chips suggests that the phone is powered by the Helio G80 SoC.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A22 (SM-A226B) with Dimensity 700 SoC and 6GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

The Helio processor is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. In the single-core test, the handset recorded a score of 347, whereas it recorded 1361 points in the multi-core test. The SM-M225FV phone has been spotted for the first time. Hence, nothing else is known on the other specs of the purported Samsung Galaxy M22.

Rebranded Samsung Galaxy A22

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A22 series of smartphones in different markets. Recent reports have revealed that the Galaxy A22 will be arriving in 4G and 5G editions. There is a possibility that the upcoming Galaxy M22 could be rebranded version of the Galaxy A22. Interestingly, the A22 4G was spotted with Helio G80 and 6 GB of RAM just yesterday.

A recent leak by 91mobiles revealed that the Galaxy A22 will be arriving with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that will deliver HD+ resolution. It is speculated that it may support a regular refresh rate of 60Hz. The handset could be featuring a front camera of 13-megapixel.

Also Read: Verizon Moto G Power Gets Android 11; Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, and Nokia 3 V Get New Software Update

The rear shell of the A22 4G may feature a quad-camera setup that may comprise a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a pair of 2-megapixel shooters for depth effects and macro images. It may come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. The A22 is likely to arrive in colors like white, black, pink, and green.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy A22 (Render)