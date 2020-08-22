Verizon Moto G7 Play and G7 Power Get Android 10; Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ 5G, Note 9, LG Q70 Receive Software Updates

The latest list of Verizon-administered devices to receive software updates from the carrier includes the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, LG Q70, Motorola Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power.

The key changes are coming to the two Motorola models, the Moto G7 and G7 Power. The two devices are being given the upgrade to the Android 10 OS. The other devices are largely getting their respective latest Android security update patches from Verizon.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy S20+ 5G

Verizon’s update page for the two flagship devices from Samsung says this update will result in the display of 5G UW in the 5G icon. The only other change occurring with this system update No 5 for both these phones is the latest August 2020 Android security update patch.

Software Version for SamsungGalaxy S20 Ultra 5G: PPR1.180610.011.J337VPPVRU7BTG2

Software Version for SamsungGalaxy S20+ 5G: PPR1.180610.011.J337VVRU7BTG2

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is receiving system update No. 21 from Verizon and this time, the only inclusion is the latest August 2020 Android security update patch.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS5ETH1

LG Q70

The LG Q70 is also getting the latest August patch of the Android security update and nothing beyond that in this update from Verizon.

Software Version: Q620VA10d

Motorola Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power

The Moto G7 Play and the Moto G7 Power from Motorola were released by the company in the first quarter of 2019. This update from Verizon is the sixth one for the Moto G7 Play and eighth for the Moto G7 Power. The two devices were released with the Android Pie version 9 last year and now they are both being upgraded to the Android 10 OS.

The changes with the new OS include the volume control operation enabled without leaving the screen. There are gesture-based navigation features added. The notification settings stand improved. As an example, some notifications are accompanied by suggested actions by the user. If you receive a message with an address, it will prompt you to locate it in Maps. There are security enhancements as well.

Software Version for Moto G7 Play: QPY30.85-18

Software Version for Moto G7 Power: QCO30.85-18