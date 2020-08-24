Oppo Reno4 Lite (CPH2125) Moniker Confirmed via GCF Certification Ahead of Release

Upcoming smartphone from Oppo’s stable, Oppo Reno4 Lite with model number CPH2125 has been approved by GCF certification website.

The listing doesn’t reveal any other information apart from the moniker of the phone. Oppo has already released two phones in the Reno4 series namely Oppo Reno4 with model number CPH2091 and Oppo Reno4 Pro with model number CPH2089. These Snapdragon 720G powered devices have been launched globally last month and both devices were approved in the GCF certification website ahead of their release.

Similarly, today’s listing of Oppo Reno4 Lite with model number CPH2125 confirms that the phone is likely to be launched globally in the coming weeks. There is one more smartphone in the Reno4 series namely Oppo Reno4 Z. This phone has a model number of CPH2065 and is expected to be released anytime in the near future. The FCC filing for CPH2065 (Reno4 Z) showed an image of the rear of the smartphone which confirmed its rear design.

In a Bluetooth SIG listing for Oppo Reno4 Z smartphone, some specs were revealed. The phone has 6.57-inch display and a 4000-mAh battery. It will be powered by 2.0 GHz MediaTek processor and will run with Android 10 OS with custom ColorOS 7.1 skin on top. This is expected to be a low end MediaTek Dimensity 5G phone.

Similarly, Oppo Reno4 Z had also appeared in Bluetooth SIG listing which revealed some of the specs of the phone like 6.43-inch display, 4000 mAh battery, 2GHz octacore MediaTek processor, Android 10 OS and Color OS 7.2. Oppo Reno4 Z has already been certified in Wi-Fi Alliance certification website as well as Russia’s EEC certification website.

Apart from these two upcoming models, we also have another unknown Oppo phone with model number CPH2123 in the making. It appeared in FCC website and can be expected to be a variant of Oppo Reno4 Z due to similarity in the model number. Reno4 Lite is expected to have a higher end MediaTek chipset.