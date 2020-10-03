Verizon Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Note 8, Tab S4, LG V40, LG G6, G8 ThinQ, Moto Z3, G Power and G Stylus Get Software Updates

Verizon is sending out the latest software updates to the following devices under different brands including Samsung, LG and Motorola.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- LG G8 ThinQ
- LG V40 ThinQ
- LG G6
- Motorola Moto Z3
- Motorola Moto G Power and
- Motorola Moto G Stylus
While most of these devices are receiving their latest Android security update patches, there are performance improvements being made in some of the devices as well. Again, some of these devices are getting the September 2020 level Android security update patches and a few are receiving the August 2020 level.
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is getting its system update No.16 from Verizon. The update page indicates that there are performance improvements being made with this update apart from the latest Android security update patch of September 2020.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Verizon is sending its system update No. 32 for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. This update includes certain performance improvements, GPS enhancements and also the latest September 2020 Android security update patch.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
The only change in this system update No. 13 for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is the latest Android security update patch of September 2020.
LG G8 ThinQ
This is the ninth occasion when a system update is being sent to the LG G8 ThinQ by Verizon. This update has only the August 2020 security update patch, the latest for this device.
LG V40 ThinQ
The LG V40 ThinQ is getting system update No.13 from Verizon. This update contains system enhancements, the details of which are not available yet. The latest Android security update patch of the August 2020 level is also included in this update package.
LG G6
This system update No. 15 for the LG G6 from Verizon has the latest September 2020 Android security update patch. There is also another change, which is the provision to add territories like DC (District of Columbia) and others to the dropdown list for 911 registration in different states of the United States of America.
Motorola Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus
The Motorola Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus are both devices of fairly recent origin and this is the system update No. 3 for both of them. The updates to both the devices contain only the latest September 2020 level Android security update patch.
Motorola Moto Z3
The Motorola Moto Z3 is getting system update No. 14 from Verizon and this update has only the latest September 2020 Android security update patch.