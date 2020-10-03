Verizon Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Note 8, Tab S4, LG V40, LG G6, G8 ThinQ, Moto Z3, G Power and G Stylus Get Software Updates

Verizon is sending out the latest software updates to the following devices under different brands including Samsung, LG and Motorola.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

LG G8 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ

LG G6

Motorola Moto Z3

Motorola Moto G Power and

Motorola Moto G Stylus

While most of these devices are receiving their latest Android security update patches, there are performance improvements being made in some of the devices as well. Again, some of these devices are getting the September 2020 level Android security update patches and a few are receiving the August 2020 level.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is getting its system update No.16 from Verizon. The update page indicates that there are performance improvements being made with this update apart from the latest Android security update patch of September 2020.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRU5DTH8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Verizon is sending its system update No. 32 for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. This update includes certain performance improvements, GPS enhancements and also the latest September 2020 Android security update patch.

Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 8: PPR1.180610.011.N950USQU8DTI1

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

The only change in this system update No. 13 for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is the latest Android security update patch of September 2020.

Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab S4: QP1A.190711.020.T837VVRS4CTI1

LG G8 ThinQ

This is the ninth occasion when a system update is being sent to the LG G8 ThinQ by Verizon. This update has only the August 2020 security update patch, the latest for this device.

Version for LG G8 Thinq: G820UM20g

LG V40 ThinQ

The LG V40 ThinQ is getting system update No.13 from Verizon. This update contains system enhancements, the details of which are not available yet. The latest Android security update patch of the August 2020 level is also included in this update package.

Version for LG V40 Thinq: V405UA30c

LG G6

This system update No. 15 for the LG G6 from Verizon has the latest September 2020 Android security update patch. There is also another change, which is the provision to add territories like DC (District of Columbia) and others to the dropdown list for 911 registration in different states of the United States of America.

Version for LG G6: VS98830b

Motorola Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus

The Motorola Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus are both devices of fairly recent origin and this is the system update No. 3 for both of them. The updates to both the devices contain only the latest September 2020 level Android security update patch.

Version for Moto G Power: QPMS30.80-58-1-8

Version for Moto G Stylus: QPRS30.80-58-1-8

Motorola Moto Z3

The Motorola Moto Z3 is getting system update No. 14 from Verizon and this update has only the latest September 2020 Android security update patch.

Version for Moto Z3: PDXS29.84-51-11-5