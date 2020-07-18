Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Tab E 8.0 Refresh, LG V40 ThinQ and LG Stylo 5 Receive Software Updates

US telecom giant Verizon is sending out software updates to devices in its network and the latest list includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Tab E (8.0 – Refresh), LG V40 ThinQ and LG Stylo 5.

The first three are being updated with their respective Android security patches for July 2020. The LG Stylo 5 alone has certain performance improvements included in the update file and the Android security update patch is of June 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The 2017 release Galaxy Note series flagship, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is receiving its system update No. 30 from Samsung. It has only the July 2020 Android security update patch and nothing else.

Software version : PPR1.180610.011.N950USQS8DTF2

Samsung Galaxy Tab E (8.0 – Refresh)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab E (8.0 – Refresh) is a more recently launched device and this system update from Verizon is its 10th. This software update brings the latest July 2020 security update patch from Verizon.

Software Version: M1AJQ.T378VVRT6BTG3

LG Stylo 5

Released just a year ago, this LG smartphone LG Stylo 5 is being sent some performance improvements with this update. Verizon does not specify the details. The latest Android security update patch of June 2020 is included in the update file. This is the sixth time Verizon is sending its system update to this device.

Software Version: Q720VS10g

LG V40 ThinQ

The LG V40 ThinQ was released by the South Korean company in 2018 and this system update from Verizon is its 12th. The LG V40 ThinQ is being sent OTA the July 2020 patch of the Android security update. There are no other changes being incorporated through this update.

Software Version: V405UA30b