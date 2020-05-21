The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Pack: Release Date, Pricing and New Content

Electronic Arts and Maxis have managed to keep the Sim 4 live and kicking with tons of DLCs, expansion and game packs, stuff packs to say the least.

The team is gearing up to launch the all-new Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle pack which will enable players to focus on living a life that contributes back to the planet and not pollute it.

The game has always been a reflection of life, being able to pursue a new career, nurture pets and now it is time to give back to planet Earth. The trailer showcases lots of new and interesting things that you could do within the world.

Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle Pack Release Date

With an official announcement from Electronic Arts, it has been confirmed that the pack will launch on June 5, 2020. Despite all the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like the development team managed to stay on track.

They are super excited to release the pack during a time when people are spending most of their time indoors and it will be fun to build an eco-friendly lifestyle. It is more of a life lesson and a fun pastime.

Pricing

Most expansion packs or game packs, as they would call it, are usually priced on the higher side. If you are a big fan of the Sims 4 franchise, this shouldn’t be a problem at all. Most players end up spending hundreds of dollars in trying to own all the additional packs released by Maxis and this one will definitely make it to the top of the list.

The pack is priced at $39.99; 34.99 in GBP.

New Features and Gameplay

While the gameplay trailer for the Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle pack will provide you all the information you need to know, here are some quick things to look forward to.

Players can now choose to be a freelance crafter or civil designer.

You can craft inventions that are environmental-friendly and sell them.

An evergreen harbor is a highlight which allows neighbors who care about the planet to come together and build windmills, cycle furniture, use any item to recycle for the greater good.

You can build an eco-friendly house by using all available scrap materials and possibly greenery such as trees and plants.

The biggest achievement will possibly be when players can see the Northern Lights, create their own electricity and everything contributes to the gameplay aspect as you keep playing more. The pack will launch in a couple of weeks and more new DLC content is being rumored to be revealed before the end of 2020.