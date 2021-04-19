Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S20 FE 5G UW, Motorola Edge+, Moto Razr and LG Stylo 5 Get New Software Update

Verizon is sending a new software update to Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW, Motorola Edge+, Razr, and LG Stylo 5.

The latest software update bumps the Android monthly security patch level to April 2021 for all the aforementioned devices. In addition to this, the update for Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e bring a couple of improvements in the camera department. You can find more details in their respective section.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e

This is the system update number 26 for the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e. It brings significant changes in the cameras which now allows the use of ultra-wide lens in Pro and Pro Video camera modes. The update enables Photo, Portrait, and Hyperlapse camera modes to automatically detect the low light condition and turn on Night mode to capture better shots. The latest April 2021 Android security patch is also part of the update sent over the air by Verizon to these devices.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUCH

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUCH

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUCH

Also Read: Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Note10+ 5G, Tab S5e, Galaxy A10e, and Nokia 3 V Pick Up New Software Updates

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW on Verizon’s network is now picking up its 9th system update that brings April 2021 security patch update. Unlike other Samsung devices in this article, the update does not bring any other significant changes apart from improving system security.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU2DUD2

Motorola Razr and Edge+

This is the 6th system update for Verizon’s Motorola Edge+, while the Motorola Razr is receiving its 9th system update. Regardless of the different system update numbers, the update brings the same April 2021 security patch to both smartphones.

Software Version for Motorola Razr: QDVS30.106-27-7-10

Software Version for Motorola Edge+: RPBS31.Q1-19-19-11-2-1-4

LG Stylo 5

System update number 12 for LG Stylo 5 on Verizon’s network has been released that installs April 2021 security patch. This is a minor security patch update and hence does not bring any features or UI changes.

Software Version for LG Stylo 5: Q720VS20e