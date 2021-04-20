Vivo V2066A and V2069A Images and Full Specifications Leaked Through TENAA Listings

Two new Vivo phones with model numbers such as V2066A and V2069A have received approval from the TENAA authority of China.

The listings have revealed the entire specifications and images of both phones.

Vivo V2066A Specifications and Images

The Vivo V2066A measures 164.51 x 76.32 x 8.41mm and weighs 191.4 grams. The device has a 6.51-inch LCD panel with a waterdrop notch, which offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. For photography, it has a front camera of 8-megapixel and its rear has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera system.

The V2066A is a 4G phone powered by an unknown 2.0GHz octa-core processor. The handset is expected to arrive in multiple RAM versions such as 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB. The phone is expected to arrive in China in 64 GB and 128 GB storage choices. It draws power from a 4,910mAh rated battery.

Vivo V2069A Specifications and Images

The Vivo V2069A has a 6.58-inch LCD panel with support for FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The teardrop notch has an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and its rear shell has a 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera system. The phone measures 163.95 x 73.50 x 8.5mm and 188.5 grams.

The Vivo V2069A is a 5G smartphone powered by an unspecified 2.2GHz octa-core processor. The phone is likely to arrive in 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB RAM editions and 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage choices in the home market. It is also expected to house a 4,910mAh battery.

Both phones are preinstalled with Android 11 OS. These phones do not feature a microSD card slot, and they also lack a fingerprint scanner. The 3C certifications of both phones have revealed that they will carry support for 18W charging.

