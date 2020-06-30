Oppo CPH2089 and CPH2091 Appear in Wi-Fi Alliance Certification [Bluetooth SIG too]

Oppo smartphones with model numbers Oppo CPH2089 and Oppo CPH2091 have appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website today.

The Wi-Fi Alliance certificates confirm the phones will have Android 10 as the operating system. The models will support dual band of 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. Nothing else has been confirmed other than this.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy A01 Core Receive Wi-Fi Alliance Certifications

The same model numbers have also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification website earlier in the day today. Unlike Wi-Fi certificates, the Bluetooth SIG approval page revealed a couple of details about Oppo CPH2089 and CPH2091 smartphones. The models will support 5G and have ColorOS 7.2 as the skin. They also support the latest version of Bluetooth version, 5.1

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

While Oppo CPH2089 has already been spotted in the database of Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website, CPH2091 has been found for the first time. These models, likely the variants of the same phone, have not bagged approvals from any of the other websites or countries yet.

However, given the fact that the models have appeared both in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi alliance websites together hint towards a quick launch, probably in July or in the middle of August.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A01 Core (SM-A013F) Certified in Bluetooth SIG Website

Oppo recently unveiled Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro smartphones, both of which were 5G enabled. The brand has also been launching several A-series smartphones and has released Oppo A12, Oppo A12e, Oppo A52, Oppo A72, Oppo A92 and A92s. It had also released Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Lite and Find X2 Neo apart from this.

Though we are unable to guess the identity of the two phones that have appeared today, we can expect them to be upper mid range smartphones from Oppo, given the fact that they are 5G enabled.