Verizon Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, S10 5G, Note 9, Galaxy S9, S9+, A10e and Tab S6 are Getting Software Updates

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy A10e and Galaxy Tab S6 are all figuring in the list of devices for which software updates are being sent from Verizon OTA.

Almost all these devices are being sent their respective latest Android security update patches. There are only two exceptions, the Samsung Galaxy A10e and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. There are also some performance improvements included in the current update files. Please also note that some of them are still receiving their October 2020 level of Android security patches while a few others are getting the November 2020 level patches.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

The system update No.8 from Verizon for the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G consists of the October 2020 level patch of the Android security update patch.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.G986USQS1BTJ5

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G; Galaxy Note 9; Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+

The four Samsung smartphones, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G; Galaxy Note 9; Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are also receiving the latest November 2020 Android security patches. For the record, the four devices were released at different dates and are getting their system updates No. 18 for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G; No. 24 for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and No. 27 for the two S9 devices, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRS5DTK1

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS5FTJ6

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS8FTJ6

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQS8FTJ6

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Galaxy J3, J3V, J7, J7V, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ Receive Software Updates from Verizon

Samsung Galaxy A10e

The Samsung Galaxy A10e is receiving its system update No. 6 from Verizon. The smartphone is getting certain performance improvements apart from the October 2020 Android security update patch, its latest.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.A102USQU8BTJ5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is also being provided with certain performance improvements and the October 2020 level Android security update patch. This is the 8th system update from the carrier.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.T867VVRU3BTJ2

Now, these updates would have already hit your devices. The software update versions against each device mentioned here are to help you check manually if your device stands updated with the respective patches. You have the option to manually download as well. Always remember to keep your phone or tablet charged to above 50%. Your devices should preferably be connected to a Wi-Fi source, rather than leave it on data.