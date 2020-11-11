Verizon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Note 20 5G, S9, S9+, Note 9 and LG V50 ThinQ Get Software Updates

Verizon is sending out its latest software updates to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9 and LG V50 ThinQ.

All the Samsung smartphones except the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2 5G are getting their respective latest Android security update patches. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G gets the Android security update patch and in addition, Verizon is making its 5G Nationwide service available to the device. The improvement being brought about in the LG V50 ThinQ through this update is related to the phone’s call quality.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

One of the latest offerings from the South Korean giant, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is getting its first system update from Verizon. This update, once installed will allow the user to access the carrier’s 5G service in over 1,800 cities across the United States. This update also has the latest October 2020 Android security update patch.

Software Version: F916USQU1BTJB

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Note 20 5G

This is the fourth system update from Verizon for both the devices and it contains only the latest November 2020 level Android security update patch.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N981USQS1BTJ8

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N986USQS1BTJ8

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones are already a couple of generations old and Verizon is now sending its system update No. 26 to both these devices. This update has only the latest October 2020 level Android security update patches.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQU8FTJ3

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQU8FTJ3

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

This is the system update No. 23 for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and this update brings the October 2020 level Android security update patch to the device.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU5FTJ3

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone was launched by LG in April 2019 and Verizon is sending the system update No. 11 to this device. This update contains the patch to improve the call quality on the device. The update page mentions that the security level is October 2020. If your device has already received this security update patch then it may not be part of the current update.

Software Version: V450VM20g