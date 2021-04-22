Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, S20 5G UW, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S10 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Get New Software Update

Verizon is sending a new software update to Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, S20 5G UW, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S10 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold2 5G.

The latest software update for all these Samsung smartphones have April 2021 security patch and new camera features in common. In addition to this, the update for Galaxy S20+ 5G, S20 5G UW, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G brings performance enhancements for a faster experience.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G

This is the 10th system update for Verizon’s Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G that bumps Android monthly security patch level to April 2021. Additionally, the update brings three new camera features which now allow the use of ultra wide lens in Pro and Pro video camera modes. New portrait backgrounds have been added which are High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effects. The third change in the camera is the Auto Night Mode. This feature can automatically detect low light conditions and turns on the Night mode for optimal quality in Photo, Portrait, and Hyperlapse camera modes.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUCA

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUCA

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

This is the system update number 15 for Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, while the Galaxy S20 5G UW is receiving its 12th system update. Regardless of the system update numbers, the update for all three phones brings April 2021 security patch, performance optimizations, and three new camera features which are already discussed above.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW: RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1DUD3

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1DUD3

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1DUD3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G on the Verizon network is now receiving its system update number 7. It brings the latest security patch released in April 2021 along with three new camera features.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQU1DUCE

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

This new update for Galaxy S10 5G brings April 2021 security patch for better system protection from different kinds of exploits. In addition to this, the update brings three new camera features, which are also given to all other Samsung devices mentioned above. BTW, this is system update number 24 for Verizon’s Galaxy S10 5G.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRU6FUCD