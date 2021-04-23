Samsung Galaxy A22 (SM-A226B) with Dimensity 700 SoC and 6GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy A22 with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 6GB RAM and Android 11 spotted on Geekbench.

Samsung is gearing up to launch another Galaxy A-series smartphone dubbed Galaxy A22. Today, the smartphone popped up on Geekbench bearing model number SM-A226B which reveals some key specifications of the device. As per the listing, the Galaxy A22 will boot Android 11 out of the box. It has MT6833V/NZA which is nothing but the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

The 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A22 was tested on Geekbench which yields 562 points in the single-core test and 1,765 points in the multi-core test. There could be more variants that will be unveiled at the launch.

A report from The Elec mentions that Galaxy A22 will be available in some markets including India. The smartphone is said to feature a quad rear camera setup which may include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor (most probably an ultrawide lens), and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, it may come with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

As of now, there is no word from the company regarding the launch and pricing of Galaxy A22. However, reports hint that the phone could be priced under 229 euros (roughly Rs 20,600 or USD 275). It is said to come in four different color options: Gray, White, Light green, and Purple.

Leaked renders of the device shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks) show us how the device will look like. Contradicting the earlier reports, the renders show a triple camera setup on the back. Earlier, the phone was expected to feature a quad-camera setup. Moving ahead, the images reveal a flat panel with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. The fingerprint scanner is integrated with the power button. At the bottom, the device has a microphone, speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.