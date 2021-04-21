Vivo V2066 with Dimensity 800U and 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Vivo V2066 appeared on Geekbench with Dimensity 800U chipset and 8GB of RAM, and could be another variant of Vivo V21 5G.

A new Vivo smartphone with model number V2066 has been spotted on Geekbench. The marketing of this Vivo phone is currently unknown but the specs match with that of V21 5G. So, the Vivo V2066 could be another variant of the V21 5G, which is set to launch on April 29.

The Geekbench listing reveals that V2066 is powered by MT6853V/TNZA chipset which is most probably MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U chipset. The 8GB RAM variant of the device was tested on Geekbench. However, there could be more RAM options. In the Geekbench test, the device has managed to score 588 points in the single-core test and 1,687 points in the multi-core test. The Vivo V2066 was previously spotted on EEC certification, but that could not reveal many details.

Vivo V21 5G specifications

The Vivo V21 5G will feature a 6.44-inch Samsung E3 AMOLED display. The panel supports HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate, and 800nits of peak brightness. It will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the device supports 3GB virtual RAM for boosting app loading time and device performance.

The V21 5G will boot Android 11 out of the box and most likely to come with the company’s new OriginOS skin. The phone has a 44MP selfie camera with OIS for image stabilization. For rear photography, it has a triple camera setup which includes a 64MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

The Vivo V21 5G will be offered in Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue & Arctic White. It weighs 176grams and has a thickness of 7.29mm. The company is yet to reveal the launch date but multiple leaks claim that it will go official on April 29.