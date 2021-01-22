The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Should Keep You Busy, Here are its Features

The Sims 4 is becoming better than it ever was because the developers wouldn’t wait for weeks but rather have a large stuff pack ready for launch.

They are bringing it out in the month of January, making it a great year for Sims fans to be able to check out new content without waiting for long periods of time.

The base game requires to be tweaked so that the characters would react as intended. One of the nearly confirmed changes would be the Scared Mood which will enable all your avatars to be scared at different levels based on their character. Not every avatar would react the same because it changes the entire game. Instead, they will be able to fight back paranormal activities by developing their brave traits but it is once again based on how the player has designed the sim’s character right from the start.

Lots of Ghosts, Scares and Golems to be Scared of

While it is a debatable topic when the Sims 4 paranormal pack gets launched as the first pack of the year, it will definitely bring in more variety to the game. The Star Wars pack for the title wasn’t so well received but people did love the Snowy Escape pack. When you could go on virtual tours and enjoy being in the open, it was a welcome addition to the pandemic situation. Everyone wanted to take a break from the monotonous lifestyle and even though it was only a virtual tour, it did give the Sims players a great escape in a beautiful location in Japan.

Paranormal Stuff pack is quite an extensive idea because it will allow players to become the Ghostbuster if they prefer to be. You can actually hunt down ghosts and capture them soon to become certified paranormal specialists. But, it is no easy task because you do require plenty of tools, experience and be brave enough to face the ghostly entities on your own or maybe as a team.

The Sims 4 Paranormal is just a week to go as it has been scheduled for launch on the 26th of January on multiple platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Some of the elements found in the new stuff pack remind us of the Sims 3 days and the ghost-related stuff made available in the game. There is still no new word on a new game but we should probably expect an update towards the mid of 2021 after more packs have been launched.