Upcoming OPPO CPH2251 with Dimensity 900 SoC and 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Mysterious OPPO CPH2251 with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, 8GB RAM, and Android 11 spotted on Geekbench.

A new Oppo smartphone carrying model number CPH2251 has appeared on Geekbench with key specifications. As of now, the marketing name of this upcoming Oppo phone is a mystery. Geekbench listing reveals that Oppo CPH2251 is powered by MT6877V/ZA codenamed chipset which is nothing but the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The 8GB RAM variant of the phone was tested on Geekbench. And, there could be more RAM options.

Also Read: Mysterious Honor JLH-AN00 Phone with 65W Charger Spotted in CCC

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The smartphone boots Android 11 out of the box. When tested on Geekbench, the device managed to score 729 points in the single-core test and 2147 points in the multi-core test. It has also bagged certification from Indonesia’s TKDN Authority but it didn’t reveal any details about the phone.

MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC

Dimensity 900 System-on-Chip (SoC) is the latest mid-range 5G chipset from Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer, MediaTek. It is an octa-core processor fabricated on a 6nm process. The two Cortex-A78 core have a clocking speed of up to up to 2.4GHz, while the rest 6 Cortex-A55 cores have a clocking speed of up to 2GHz. There’s a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for handling graphic-related work. The chip supports both LPDDR5 and LPDDR4x memory, as well as UFS 3.1 and UFS 2.2 storage. So, the smartphone manufacturers have a wide range of categories to use this chipset.

The Dimensity 900 supports up to 108MP sensors and allows 4K HDR video recording with flagship-grade noise reduction (3DNR + MFNR). As for the display, it supports a max display resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The SoC is bundled with Wi-Fi 6 support, MediaTek’s Imagiq 5.0 ISP, MiraVision, HyperEngine for gaming, and AI-camera enhancements.

Also Read: Mysterious Vivo V2123A with Dimensity 900 SoC and 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Currently, there’s only one phone in the market with Dimensity 900 SoC which is Oppo Reno6 5G. So, the Oppo CPH2251 will the company’s second phone with Dimensity 900 chipset. We’ll have more about this upcoming phone once the company starts putting teasers to build hype.