Vivo V27 5G (V2246) with New MediaTek Processor Appears on Geekbench

Upcoming Vivo V27 5G smartphone with model number Vivo V2246 has been benchmarked today.

The Geekbench listing shows that the phone will ship with Android 13 OS out of the box and have 12GB RAM support. However, the processor is an unknown chipset from MediaTek that’s represented as MT6886V.

While the moniker or specs of this processor is not known yet, we can figure out that this octa-core processor would have 6 cores that clock at 2.0GHz speed and 2 cores that clock at a peak speed of 2.8GHz. In addition to this, it has Mali-G610 MC4 GPU support.

V27 Series Phones

The Vivo V27 series is the next lineup of phones that are expected to release in various Asian countries including India. The series will possibly have as many as four phones, including Vivo V27 4G, V27 5G, V27 Pro 5G and V27e 5G. But the company is yet to confirm this lineup yet. It may release a couple of phones a few months down the line.

Just yesterday, we uncovered the news that Vivo V27 4G (V2231) has been certified in Indonesia. The model numbers of the upcoming Vivo V27 series phones are V2230, V2231, V2246 and V2237 (for Vivo V27e).

Other details on this lineup are still not official. There are not many leaks either, so we’ll have to wait to know more about the specs and features of these phones. What we can speculate about is the fact that the V27 series, which is the successor of the V25 series, is likely a rebranded version of the Vivo S16 series that’s exclusive to China.

The release date could be a few weeks away. Stay tuned for more such updates and keep you posted as we find more information about these phones.