Vivo V27 (V2231) Bags TKDN Certification Ahead of Release

Vivo V2231, a model number that belongs to the upcoming Vivo V27 series, has been certified on Indonesia’s TKDN certification website.

The V27 series will have two phones namely Vivo V27 and V27 Pro 5G. The vanilla model will have the model number V2231 and that has been spotted in the Indonesian certification today. The Pro 5G model has the model number V2230. These are India-specific model numbers. Globally, Vivo V27 could bear the model number V2246.

The Vivo V27 series is the successor of the Vivo V25 series, which was the successor of the Vivo V23 series. Outside India, Vivo may launch a mini version called Vivo V27e and that’s likely to bear the model number V2237.

Rebranded Vivo S16 Series?

Rumors that have been leaked earlier have pointed to the V27 series being a rebranded Vivo S16 series, which was released exclusively in China. This could be the international launch of the Vivo S16 series with a different name in markets like India. However, this is still not confirmed and we advise you to take it with a pinch of salt.

Specifications

Both phones in the V27 series are expected to be powered by MediaTek chipsets. However, the Pro 5G model is rumored to come with the newest Dimensity 8200 chipset that’s meant for flagship devices.

Regarding display, both phones are likely to have a curved LED display. They will also get top-notch primary camera sensors from Sony and they will have several improvements with regard to photography at night.

Another key feature of the V27 series phones is the color-changing back panels and this could garner attention among the public.

Release Date of V27 Series

While the release date of the Vivo V27 series is yet to be confirmed, we can expect the phones to be announced sometime before the end of February.

Featured Image: Vivo V25 series