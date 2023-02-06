Overwatch 2 Will Not Feature Map Pools In The Near Future

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that map pools will not be a part of the upcoming seasons of the Overwatch 2 game.

Activision Blizzard had planned on keeping map pools in the game for a long time. However, now the gaming company has decided to go back on this decision.

Two CP maps were taken out of the rotation on a permanent basis and Overwatch 2 brought back all the maps that were an integral part of the first game in the Overwatch series. What this essentially means is that Overwatch 2 featured a large number of maps from the beginning. However, only a handful of those maps were made accessible for gamers because of the arrival of map pools.

Also Read: Overwatch 2 Starts The Process of Giving OWL Rewards

In Overwatch 2, Activision Blizzard introduced map pools that played an important role in determining which maps would make an appearance in a particular season. The gaming company took this step in a bid to ensure that each and every season in the gaming franchise comes across as novel or fresh.

While the publisher would have expected gamers to greatly appreciate this move, many didn’t warm up to this idea. The primary reason behind this was the fact that it would have led to a large number of players not having access to some of their favorite maps anymore. While map pools will still feature in the third season of Overwatch 2, they will not be a part of the game after that. This information has been confirmed by director Aaron Keller himself.

Also Read: Overwatch 2 Shares Confirmation About Season 2 Map Reveal Date

According to Keller, the fourth season of Overwatch 3 shall not feature map pools owing to the community feedback received and also because of the fact that it didn’t succeed in achieving its larger objective. Keller, however, didn’t rule out the possibility of map pools being included in the game a few months down the line, in some other season.

Keller also spoke about how certain maps pop up more frequently than other maps while an Overwatch 2 play session is in progress. The ‘matchmaking’ system of this game, as per Keller, has been designed to get players involved with the maps and get them matched with types they haven’t tried out or played earlier.