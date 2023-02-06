GTA 6 Insider Claims The Game Is ‘Feature Complete’

As per a prominent GTA 6 insider, the game has crossed a major milestone in its development process.

Any update about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 creates a lot of excitement in the gaming community.

Most of these updates, of course, remain unconfirmed as Rockstar Games seems to have decided to refrain from sharing any official updates about the game for some time. The latest update has come from an insider who claims the game is ‘feature complete’.

It is important to understand properly what this term means. When we say a game is feature complete, we do not mean all the content for it has been put in place. Having said that, it is an important milestone and in a way, works towards substantiating the fact that the game should come out sometime in the near future.

This particular update has been shared by Tez 2, who has been quite reliable as far as releasing updates and leaks pertaining to Rockstar Games titles is concerned. The information shared by the leaker mostly aligns with what one has been hearing about a game for a while. The same can be said about the claim made by them recently.

Till now, one has come across several reports suggesting that GTA 6 will be revealed sometime this year and will be ready for a release by next year. In this context, the information shared by the leaker seems believable.

As is the case with any other rumor or leak circulating around GTA 6, Rockstar Games has not shared any response to the aforementioned claims made by Tez 2. If Rockstar would have actually shared some updates on this, one would have got a clearer idea about the release date of GTA 6. For now, all one has to do is wait.