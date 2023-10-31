Vivo iQOO 12 Pro (V2329A) Pops Us on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Soc and 16GB RAM

In about a week’s time, iQOO will make the Vivo iQOO 12 series official in China. This series will have two phones namely iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro.

Vivo iQOO 12 Pro with model number V2329A has now appeared on Geekbench’s benchmarking website, confirming its processor and a few key specs.

The phone has scored 2222 in single-core performance and 6878 in multi-core performance. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 motherboard, which is confirmed by the ‘pineapple’ codename and ‘walt’ CPU governor name.

Its octa cores are spread into 4 clusters. The first cluster has 2 cores clocking at 2.27 GHz. The next cluster has 2 cores clocking at 2.96 GHz. The third cluster has 3 cores clocking at 3.15 GHz and the fourth cluster has 1 core clocking at a max speed of 3.30 GHz. The RAM capacity is 16GB and the phone will ship with Android 14 OS out of the box.

Vivo confirmed recently that the 12 series phones will have a Q1 e-sports chip which will improve the gaming performance. The phones will also have a 1/1.3-inch main camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilization support.

Earlier in the day, the iQOO 12 smartphone, along with its pro version, appeared on China’s CCC certification website. The model numbers were V2307A and V2329A where the former belongs to Vivo iQOO 12 and the latter belongs to Vivo iQOO 12 Pro.

The CCC listing confirmed that the phones will support a maximum of up to 120W charging speed. The certification has several chargers. The phones are expected to ship with 5000 mAh battery and the Pro variant may have slightly higher capacity.

Past spec leaks indicate that the phone will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The phones may come with three RAM and internal storage variants with 16GB being the highest, combined with 512GB storage.

The release date of the Vivo iQOO 12 series is November 7.