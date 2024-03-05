Vivo Y200 Pro 5G (V2303T) is Rebranded Vivo V29e 5G; Vivo T3 5G (V2334) Specs Leaked

New information about new Vivo smartphones namely Vivo Y200 Pro 5G and Vivo T3 5G have emerged.

Let’s check what we know about each of these devices.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G (V2303T)

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G smartphone has appeared on the Google Play Console certification website, along with its model number V2303T and the listing has confirmed a few phone specs. The model number and the Google Play Console listing indicate that the smartphone is a variant of the Vivo V29e 5G smartphone released in October last year. V29e has the model number V2303.

Vivo has already launched two smartphones in the Y200 series namely Y200 5G and Y200e 5G. So Vivo Y200 Pro 5G will be the third smartphone in this series. Y200 Pro 5G will have a 2400×1080 pixel resolution for the display and a density of 440 PPI. The image that’s visible in the listing shows that the phone has dual rear cameras. It will be powered by the chipset with codename SM6375, which is the Snapdragon 695 SoC. 8GB RAM and Android 14 OS are its other specs revealed in this listing.

Vivo T3 5G (V2334)

Vivo T3 5G smartphone with model number V2334 has already bagged India’s BIS and Bluetooth SIG certifications. The latter revealed the moniker as well. Today, a new leak about the specs of this smartphone has started doing the rounds. It has come from the tipster Yogesh Brar.

He has mentioned that the phone will be arriving by the end of March and will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity’s 7200 SoC, Android 14 OS and its display will be brightly lit with a 120Hz AMOLED screen. In addition to this, the primary rear camera sensor will be Sony’s IMX882. The Bluetooth SIG listing of this phone confirmed that it will support the latest version v5.3.

Featured Image: Vivo Y200 5G