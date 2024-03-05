OnePlus Ace 3V Design Leaked; Nord 4 Has Codename ‘Audi’

In new information that has emerged regarding two OnePlus Ace 3V and OnePlus Nord 4 smartphones, we have details regarding the design of the smartphone and its codename.

OnePlus Ace 3V is a smartphone that’s in the making. It has been in the news of late with plenty of leaks about its specs, processor and features. Today, a new schematic diagram has revealed what could potentially be the look of the Ace 3V smartphone. This has come from a tipster on Weibo, named Tech Geeks.

The diagram shows the full design of the phone and from the looks, we can see that it’s slightly different from its predecessor, OnePlus Ace 2V. Ace 2V had two big camera sensors but in the new design that allegedly belongs to Ace 3V, we can see three camera sensors at the back of the phone, along with a cutout for LED flash.

There’s a slider on the left panel and on the right, we can see the volume and power buttons. In the front, we can see a punch-hole display with the selfie camera sensor present at the top center of the screen.

OnePlus Ace 3V smartphone is expected to come with the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, 16GB RAM and a 1.5K display. The battery capacity is expected to be 5500 mAh and fast charging support could be up to 100W.

OnePlus Nord 4 Codename

The codename of the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone has also been leaked today. This comes from Max Jambor on the platform X. The codename of the phone is “Audi“. He has included a GIF of an Audi car in his tweet.

Rumors also suggest that the phone could well be the rebranded version of the Ace 3V smartphone that will be launched in China.

OnePlus recently launched the #OnePlus12 and #OnePlusWatch2 Next in line of Smartphones is the #OnePlusNord4, code-named "Audi" pic.twitter.com/UzfqJz3WHf — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) March 5, 2024

Last year in March, the brand launched the Ace 2V smartphone in China. Going by the launch timeline followed by OnePlus for ‘Ace’ smartphones, the OnePlus Ace 3V will be launched in China sometime this month.