Realme GT Neo 6 Series Will Have Phones With New Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 7+ Gen 3 Chipsets

Realme GT Neo 6 is the next series that’s in the making and important details regarding the chipsets have been leaked.

Realme was expected to release the Neo 6 series early in 2024 but the company first released the Realme 12, 12+, 12 Pro, 12 Pro+ smartphones in various regions in the months of January and February. The company might be focussing on releasing the Neo 6 series phones next.

Similar to the GT Neo 5 series launched last year, the Realme GT Neo 6 series will have two phones namely Realme GT Neo 6 and Realme GT Neo 6 SE. These will succeed the Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT Neo 5 SE phones released last year.

Based on the new leak that has emerged via DCS, the Realme GT Neo 6 series phones will be equipped with the new chipsets Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. However, the exact device names and their corresponding chipsets weren’t mentioned by the leaker. The former could be used in the Neo 6 and the latter could be used in Neo 6 SE. Realme GT Neo 5 and Neo 5 SE were released with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 7+ Gen 2 chipsets.

We recently uncovered and published the news about Realme’s upcoming smartphone model number RMX3851 on Geekbench which revealed that it would be arriving with the new chipset, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. This is expected to be the GT Neo 6 smartphone. However, we have to wait for more leaks and certifications to emerge so we can confirm the specs of these devices. We’ll see more info related to these in the next few days and weeks.

Release Date

Last year, Realme released GT Neo 5 in the first week of February and Neo 5 SE in the first week of April in China. Since GT Neo 6 wasn’t unveiled in February this year, we can expect it to be released pretty soon, sometime this month or early next month.

