Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Appears on Geekbench with 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 and Android 10 OS

Xiaomi is all set to launch the next flagship phones, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10.

A few days ahead of official release, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has made an appearance on the benchmarking website Geekbench, confirming a few specs that were already known! The phone has scored 904 and 3290 in single and multi core scores on Geekbench. The score is similar to that of Redmi K30’s performance which had scored 903 and 3362 respectively.

The RAM capacity is 8GB and the clock speed of the processor is 1.80 GHz. The phones will be powered by Android 10 operating system along with MIUI 11 skin on top of it. The processor name isn’t mentioned on Geekbench but there is the codename ‘Cmi’ that’s present next to the Motherboard field. The codename ‘Cmi’ is used for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro smartphone and the codename for Xiaomi Mi 10 is ‘Umi’. These were revealed via the build.prop files.

Mi 10 & Mi 10 Pro Specs

The specifications of both the phones have been in the news of late. Both phones will boast of a 108-MP camera sensor which is Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. The phones are expected to have a punch-hole type display, similar to the Galaxy S10 series phones released last year. Both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will support 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, apart from UFS 3.0 storage.

The launch event is to be held on February 13 and the company has confirmed that the event will only be broadcast online. This could possibly be due to the breakout of the Coronavirus in China. The official announcement was made through a Weibo post. The phones will also be showcased in MWC 2020 event that will be held in Barcelona, Spain on February 23.