Purported iQOO 3 (Vivo I1927) Geekbench Listing Reveals Snapdragon 865 and 8GB RAM

The Vivo iQOO 3 phone with model number Vivo I1927 has been benchmarked on Geekbench.

This Snapdragon 865 mobile platform powered is the first iQOO phone that is heading to India. This seems to be almost confirmed as the company has already revealed that it will be launching a SD865 phone in India and the I1927 model number was also approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in the recent past.

The BIS agency of India has approved I1927 and I1928 iQOO phones. These are rumored to be the model numbers of the upcoming 5G and 4G phones for India. The company is expected to debut iQOO 5G with SD865 onboard as early as this month. The I1927 phone seems to have appeared as Vivo I1927 on Geekbench benchmarks.

The Geekbench 5 listing states that the phone has scored 914 in the single-core test and 3217 in the multi-core test. It is loaded with Android 10 OS and it is equipped with 8 GB of RAM. The octa-core processor that fuels the device has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. It is dubbed as “kona” in the Geekbench 5 listing. The kona codename belongs to the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. Hence, it appears that the I1927 is the upcoming iQOO 5G flagship phone.

iQOO 3 Specifications

The purported iQOO 3 that has a model number of Vivo V1955A in China has appeared with full specs on TENAA. It has a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display with punch-hole. It offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The smartphone is expected to arrive in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM editions and 128GB and 256GB storage choices in China. The SD865 driven phone will come preloaded with Android 10 OS.

The alleged iQOO 3 has a 16-megapixel front camera. Its rear is fitted with a 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad camera system. The phone is said to arrive with a 4,410mAh typical capacity battery and 55W fast charger.