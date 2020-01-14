OnePlus 8 (IN2011) Bags BIS Certification in India way Ahead of Release

Upcoming OnePlus 8 phone with model number IN2011 has appeared o on the database of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India.

The variant of the same model with model number IN2010 was previously spotted at the database of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Reports have claimed that the OnePlus 8 series will debut in Q2.

The BIS listing of the OnePlus 8 has not revealed any information on the specifications of the device. The BIS certification is one of the important certifications that the phone has bagged before its launch in India.

The OnePlus 8 Pro that is believed to have the IN2023 model number was seen on Geekbench benchmarks recently. It had revealed that the OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with Android 10 and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and 12 GB of RAM. The phone had respectively scored 4296 and 12531 in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8 Lite

Recent reports have revealed that the OnePlus 8 series includes three models such as OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the cheaper OnePlus 8 Lite. The CAD renders of the OnePlus 8 series that were shared by popular tipster OnLeaks had revealed all the OP8 phones will be arriving with punch-hole displays. The OP8 and OP8 Lite phones are expected sport 90Hz refresh rate screens whereas the display of the Pro version is likely to support a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones could be powered by the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform whereas the OnePlus 8 Lite could be equipped with Dimensity 1000 SoC. The Lite model is expected to feature triple rear shooters whereas the OP8 and OP8 Pro phone are likely to sport quad rear cameras. Some rumors have claimed that OnePlus may finally introduce fast wireless charging feature on the OnePlus 8 Pro phone.

Featured Image: CAD renders of OnePlus 8 Lite