4 Redmi and POCO Smartphones Get in EEC Certification

Recently, four new smartphones across Redmi and POCO brands have been featured on the ECC certification.

This certification assigns notification numbers to each of the three upcoming model numbers of Redmi smartphones. Specifically, it certifies the model number “24048RN6CG” with “KZ0000007289”, “2404ARN45A” with “KZ0000007290”, and “24040RN64Y” with “KZ0000007291” notification numbers respectively.

The upcoming EEC-certified POCO smartphone has the model number “2404APC5FG” and the notification number – “KZ0000007292”.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Considering the fact that there is ‘2404’ in each of the model numbers listed above, these smartphones are likely to launch in April 2024. Furthermore, the EEC certification of these four smartphones will be applicable up to 31st December 2029.

Other upcoming Redmi and POCO Smartphones

The new POCO smartphones from the X6 series – POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro are expected to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC. There is no information about the availability and pricing of the POCO X6 series yet. However, the series will likely include the POCO X6 and X6 Pro smartphones which will be the successors of the POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro smartphones respectively.

Also Read: Redmi A3 Moniker Confirmed; POCO X6 Pro 5G Bag Certifications

The phones of the POCO X6 series will boast a 6.6-inch large OLED screen that has a 1.5K resolution, refresh rate of 120 Hz, and 12-bit color support. The internal storage and memory could be up to 512 GB and 16 GB LPDDR5X respectively. These phones will be equipped with Android 14 which is pre-installed with HyperOS custom skin.

Xiaomi is planning to release a new smartphone in the K70 lineup. Lately, the brand has released the K70e, K70 Pro, and K70 smartphones in China. Now the brand will release the K70 Ultra that will include the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor. It might have an 8T OLED screen enclosed by thin bezels on all sides. Although not yet confirmed, the K70 Ultra could provide faster charging support or enhanced photography.