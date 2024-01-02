GTA 6: In-Game Story Could Span Across 35-40 Hours

According to a Twitter account, GTA 6 would wrap up in 35-40 hours despite having a huge map.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has a huge map. Given the scale at which Grand Theft Auto 6 is being mounted, one wouldn’t be surprised to see it featuring a bigger map. The rumors have also pointed towards this possibility. Despite the scale of the map, there is a chance of it not having a lot of content.

Also Read: GTA 6 Details Emerge As GTA 5 Source Code Gets Leaked Online

According to a report by @LegacyKillaHD, a prominent YouTuber and gaming insider, GTA 6 will have a story transcending 35-40 hours. Even though the game is expected to feature a big open-world map, the story won’t be longer than 35-40 hours.

RDR2’s story, to the average player, came in at around 50-60 hours long, Which is INSANE. How long do you think GTA 6’s main storyline will take to complete? pic.twitter.com/ZlafKdMGhX — GameRoll (@GameRollGTA) December 22, 2023

A Twitter account, which can be identified by the handle @GameRollGTA, recently spoke about the kind of expectations it has for the much-awaited GTA title. The account also asked fans as to how long they wished for the GTA 6 story to be. As soon as they shared this tweet, fans’ responses started pouring in.

One of the Twitter accounts that responded to this particular post was @LegacyKillaHD. “It’s not as long from what I heard. Probably 35-40 hours”. Quite naturally, this comment by the user received a lot of attention.

The only thing I'll add is that I heard this last year. — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) December 23, 2023

They further stated that they had earlier predicted that GTA 6 would get an official release in 2025. Even then, they stated, they had received mixed reactions. “I’ll keep saying this but, believe what you want to believe. Nothing I’ve put out has proven to be false. Got this same reaction a few months ago when I said I heard 2025 for a release date”, read their next tweet.

Also Read: GTA 6 Fans Come Up With New Theory About Release Date of The Game

Through the official trailer of GTA 6, which came out last month, Rockstar Games confirmed that the game would be set in Vice City. The gaming studio, however, has not shared any updates about the map in the game. With the help of the leaked material, fans have put together a map that appears to be bigger than the GTA 5 map.