A Prestige Emblem In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Suffers From a Major Issue

Recently, a gamer drew one’s attention to an issue with a prestige emblem in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that is quite serious.

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has pointed his finger at a major flaw with the Prestige 17 emblem in the game. Recently, the Prestige system in the game received some praise owing to some changes made. However, a particular flaw seems to have been overlooked.

In this particular series, the Prestige Mode has been one of those elements that have been seen constantly. It was, as some players would remember, launched in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. It enables gamers to reset their weapons and ranks and get a new symbol next to their game. Some of the other games in the franchise have even brought in individual rewards in the form of the Call of Duty Prestige Shop. These elements have played an important role in maintaining the franchise’s popularity.

The flaw has been brought to one’s attention by a Redditor called PartyRooster. The Redditor pointed out that the Prestige 17 symbol has two right hands. The flaw, which they have pointed out, is quite prominent but for some reason, wasn’t observed by anybody so far. While it could disturb or annoy some players, the fact is that it doesn’t affect the gameplay in any way. Also, because of this very reason, one is not sure whether the developers would fix it right away.

This flaw, however, has led players to complain about how there is a lack of attention to detail in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Ever since the game was released last year, many glitches have been found in it. This recent flaw makes fans believe that the development team hasn’t spent enough time polishing the game.