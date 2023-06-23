Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Leaked Images Indicate Towards Classic Maps Returning

If one goes by a few leaked images on the internet, some of the older maps could be making a comeback to the game!

Though Activision has refrained from sharing any major update or media content pertaining to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the gaming community has been hearing a lot about the game thanks to the leakers. Recently, a series of images were ‘leaked’ online. Apart from offering a glimpse of the much-awaited game, these images also hinted at the possibility of a few classic maps returning to the game.

Fans of the Call of Duty Game have been waiting eagerly for the game to be officially revealed. In the meantime, Activision has been updating Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with fresh content on a regular basis. Some rumors, that came to the fore recently, indicated towards a crossover taking place between Amazon’s The Boys and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

While there is limited information about what Activision will offer players with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, gaming experts are of the opinion that it will feature several of the elements that one has seen being incorporated in the earlier games released in the franchise. When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare came out four years back, fans witnessed the comeback of many characters that had been fan-favorites.

The new versions of these games offered a lot of freshness and introduced fans to several elements they had not seen earlier. However, they still managed to acknowledge their source material and stayed true to their roots. A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 emblem, which came to the fore recently, featured a funny reference to the original version which was launched in 2009.

As per a report published in Insider Gaming, leakers have put out material which they claim are screenshots from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The screenshots, which have been posted by a Twitter user called CoD_Perseus, feature contemporary versions of the Terminal and Scrapyard maps that originally featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

As soon as these screenshots were uploaded, Call of Duty fans started responding to them. Many of the fans were delighted to see a bunch of classic locales getting back to the popular franchise. However, some fans were disappointed to figure out that the images had reimagined versions of older locations. They expected the game to feature fresh maps and offer the promise of taking the players through several new locations.