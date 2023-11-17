GTA 6: 12th Hour Fan Trailer of the Game Crosses 4 Million Views

The fanmade GTA 6 trailer has impressed fans so much that they are asking Rockstar Games to hire the creator!

For the longest time, fans had been waiting for Rockstar Games to share an official update about the game. While fans had been wanting to know about several aspects related to the game, the one thing that they desperately wanted to share some information about was GTA 6’s trailer. Now, Rockstar has finally confirmed that the trailer for GTA 6 will be dropped in the month of December. Even though one is just a few weeks away from the trailer launch of GTA 6, fans are still feeling anxious and hoping for some leak to offer a glimpse of the much-awaited game.

A fan-made trailer of GTA 6 has hit the internet and has taken the fans by surprise. While some fans comment on the creativity on display, many are amazed by how it has been edited. The popularity of this fan-made trailer can be gauged by the fact that it has amassed more than 4 million views on YouTube in a short span of time.

This particular fan-made trailer has been put together by 12th Hour, a popular creator who has received accolades for many of their GTA concept projects in the past. A while back, the creator had put together a GTA 4 remaster that left the gaming community amazed. Their remastered version of the 2008 game gave fans an idea of how it would have looked if Rockstar had remastered it itself.

Talking about the process behind putting together this sharply edited trailer, 12th Hour stated that creating this trailer took “thousands of hours”. The video caption makes it clear that the creator put together this trailer using only the resources they had their disposal and no assets or tools from Rockstar were involved in the process. The creator also stated that they are not “giving anything away” as this trailer reflects their imagination and is not based on ideas utilized by Rockstar to put together GTA 6.

After watching this trailer, many fans are writing posts on social media on how Rockstar should hire such creative and talented individuals to work for it and develop games that can truly offer fans something fresh and innovative. While one is not sure, there might have been some instances in the past wherein Rockstar hired the services of certain individuals who managed to create such content or material.