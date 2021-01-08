Vivo V2035 Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC and 8GB RAM

Mysterious Vivo V2035 smartphone has surfaced in the Geekbench benchmarking website. It appears that the V2035 is an upcoming mid-range phone from the brand.

As usual, the listing has revealed some of the key specs of the smartphones. According to the Geekbench listing, the Vivo V2035 is driven by a Qualcomm chipset that is codenamed as “Bengal.” Since the codename is associated with Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460, it remains to be seen which of these SoC powers the device.

Also Read: Motorola Nio (XT2125-4) with Snapdragon 865 and Android 11 OS Spotted at Geekbench

The listing further states that the Vivo V2035 is equipped with 8 GB of RAM. The phone is loaded with the latest Android 11 OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench 5, the handset scored 316 points and it recorded a score of 1401 in the multi-core test.

The Vivo V2035 was previously spotted at the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) certification platform in December 2020. The listing revealed a few pieces of information about the smartphone. It revealed that it is an LTE phone and it comes with support for other connectivity features such as Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS / GLONASS.

The FCC appearance of the Vivo V2035 also revealed that it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it will come with support for 18W fast charging. The other details of the phone including its marketing name remain a mystery.

The Geekbench appearance suggests that the company could be internally testing the Vivo V2035 before its official announcement. The FCC certification is a good hint that its launch may not be far away.

Also Read: Alleged OPPO Find X3 (CPH2173) with Snapdragon 888 Spotted at Geekbench

In related news, a new Vivo phone named Vivo V51a (2021) is heading to India. The publication revealed that it will be a watered-down variant of the Snapdragon 665 powered Vivo V51 phone that debuted in December in the country. The Vivo V51a (2021) is speculated to arrive with Snapdragon 662 chip onboard.