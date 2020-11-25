Alleged OPPO Reno5 Pro (PDSM00 / PDST00) Appears with Key Specs at TENAA

It is speculated that the upcoming PDSM00 / PDST00 phone could be arriving as the Reno5 Pro in China. These two model numbers belong to the network variants of the same phone. Earlier this month, the PDSM00 phone emerged at Geekbench and the PDST00 model was spotted at the same benchmarking platform. Now, the alleged Reno5 Pro has made its way to TENAA to reveal some of its key specifications.

The PDSM00 phone has 159.7 x 73.2 x 7.6mm dimensions and it has a 6.55-inch display. Since the images of the phone have not appeared yet at TENAA, the exact display design is not known yet. A reliable tipster had recently claimed that the Reno5 series will be sporting a punch-hole display. The purported Reno5 Pro’s screen could be flaunting curved edges. It is even expected to carry support for a high refresh rate.

Coming to the battery of the PDSM00 phone, the rated size of its dual-part battery is 2125mAh. The Reno5 trio is expected to carry support for 65W fast charging. Since the PDST00 model is just a network variant, it offers the same dimensions, display size, and battery capacity as the PDSM00 phone.

The PEGM00 / PEGT00 OPPO smartphone that was approved by TENAA in the recent past is speculated to be the Snapdragon 765G chipset powered Reno5. The PDRM00 phone that was spotted at 3C platform recently could be the Snapdragon 865 SoC powered flagship model in the series.

