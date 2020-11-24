Upcoming OPPO PEMM00 with Mysterious MT6833 MediaTek SoC and Android 11 OS Spotted at Geekbench

An upcoming OPPO phone with model number PEMM00 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing has revealed that the handset is fueled by an unknown MediaTek chipset.

Moreover, the listing also shows that the device is loaded with the most recent edition of Android OS. As can be seen in the screengrab of OPPO PEMM00’s Geekbench listing, it is driven by a MediaTek chipset that has a model number of MT6833V/ZA.

The octa-core processor offers a base frequency of 2.0GHz. Since the chipset has been spotted for the first time, there is no information on its moniker. All that is known about the SoC is that it is a 12nm SoC.

The MediaTek MT6833 is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. The device is preinstalled with the latest Android 11 OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench, the OPPO PEMM00 phone sored 2587 and it recorded a score of 6574 in the multi-core test. The other specs of the OPPO PEMM00 phone are currently under wraps.

In related news, OPPO is gearing up to launch the OPPO Reno5 series phones in China. Rumors are rife that it will go official in the coming month. The PEGM00 / PEGT00 OPPO phone that recently appeared at TENAA is believed to be the OPPO Reno5. It is expected to feature the Snapdragon 765G.

The unannounced PDSM00 / PDST00 OPPO phone could be the OPPO Reno5 Pro phone. It is believed to be fueled by the Dimensity 1000 or 1000+ chipset. The PDRM00 OPPO phone could be the Snapdragon 865 SoC powered Reno5 series flagship phone. All three Reno5 series phones are expected to arrive with support for 65W fast charging. It is unclear whether the newly spotted PEMM00 will break cover befall ore the end of 2020.

