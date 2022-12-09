Alleged Samsung Galaxy F04s (SM-E045F) Appears on Geekbench; Rebranded Galaxy M04?

While Samsung Galaxy M04 is getting released today, Samsung Galaxy F04s with model number SM-E045F has appeared on the Geekbench certification website.

Similar model numbers and specs indicate that the model SM-E045F is probably a rebranded version of Galaxy M04. While we are not sure about the exact name of the phone, it’s safe to assume that this could belong to the ‘F’ series as has been the case with rebranded Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The moniker could be Galaxy F04s for this model.

Samsung Galaxy M04 vs F04s Specs

Samsung Galaxy M04 is powered by Mediatek Helio G35 chipset which is indicated by the chipset number MT6765V/CB. The phone ships with Android 12 OS out of the box and will have a layer of Samsung One UI 4.1 core over this OS. It comes with HD and IPS LCD display and will have a huge 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read: Xiaomi 13 Pro (2210132C) Geekbench Listing Spotted, Reveals Key Specifications

Same specs are being shared by the newly listed Galaxy F04s model as well. While that’s how rebranded phones are, with mostly similar specs, there are some minor variations as well. However, when it comes to OS upgrades, users can be assured that they will receive two major upgrades with this smartphone.

Galaxy M04 comes in 2 variants of 8GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB but the Galaxy F04s model is likely to have lower RAM variations of 3GB and 4GB respectively. The storage capacity could also be about 32GB and 64GB. ‘M’ series phones usually tend to have bigger battery capacities and also come with higher RAM variations whereas their counterparts in ‘F’ and ‘A’ series come with slightly lower specs, mainly in storage capacities.

Galaxy F04s (SM-E045F) has already bagged certifications from India’s BIS as well as Wi-Fi Alliance database.

Featured Image: Galaxy A04 Core