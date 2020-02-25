[Update: 44W Charger] Alleged Vivo Z6 (Vivo V1963A) Full Specifications Appear on TENAA

[Updated: Feb 25, 2020] The Vivo phone with model number V1963A has been certified in China’s CCC website and it has been found to be coming with a 44W charger.

[Original: Feb 24, 2020]

The alleged Vivo Z6 with model number V1963A has appeared on the database of China’s TENAA telecom authority.

Last month, the V1963A smartphone had appeared on Geekbench and it was believed that it could be the first Snapdragon 765G processor driven phone from the company. The TENAA appearance of the V1963A has revealed that it is a 5G phone. The listing has the entire specs of the phone, but its images are not available yet.

Vivo V1963A Specifications

The Vivo V1963A has a massive 6.57-inch display that offers 1080 x 2080 pixels full HD+ resolution. The handset has 163.99 x 76.71 x 9.16mm dimensions and it weighs 201 grams. The device is backed by a minimum rated battery of 4,880mAh capacity. Its typical capacity seems to be 5,000mAh.

The handset is powered by an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.4GHz. The Snapdragon 765G SoC also offers the same clocking speeds. The Android 10 OS is loaded on the device. The SoC is coupled with 8 GB and 6 GB of RAM. The phone may release in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options in China. There is no microSD card slot on the phone. It has a 16-megapixel front camera and a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad camera setup.

On Feb. 20, Vivo began with the reservations of the Vivo Z6 and it is slated to go official on Feb. 29. Vivo has already confirmed that the Z6 is equipped with Snapdragon 765G chipset and is backed with a 5,000mAh battery along with 44W fast charging support. In terms of design, the Vivo Z6 has a punch-hole screen and a rectangle-shaped camera setup that houses the four cameras. It will be arriving in three colors in China such as Light Blue, Black and Purple.