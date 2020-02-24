Alleged Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro (MBU-A0) Appears on Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Android 10

A couple of days after KLE-A0 appeared in the Geekbench 4 database, MBU-A0 has popped up today in the Geekbench 5 website and this could be the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro.

We can’t really compare the Geekbench performance or scores of these two variants because of the difference in the Geekbench versions. The MBU-A0 model number, which stands for the codename ‘Mobius’, has scored 901 in single-core and 3015 in multi-core scores.

The phone is found to have 8GB RAM and Android 10 OS. The processor speed is found to be 1.80 GHz which could be the Snapdragon 865 SoC. On the other hand, the KLE-A0 listing showed that it would come with 12 GB RAM. So either of these could be the Pro variant and we can’t say for sure, yet.

The phone MBU-A0 model number had already appeared in China’s MIIT certification website which only confirmed that the phone would support 5G. However, both MBU-A0 and KLE-A0 had been certified last week on China’s CCC website and they were seen with 65W charger.

These are the only certifications the Black Shark 3 and Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro phones have bagged so far. Based on information obtained from Weibo messages posted by its CEO Luo Yuzhou, we might expect the phone to be coming with a massive 5000 mAh battery that gets fully charged in just 38 minutes.

Black Shark has partnered with Tencent, the gaming giant, to release a special edition gaming smartphone this time. This could be called Tencent Black Shark 3. The company has officially confirmed the release date for the phone to be March 3. Let’s wait and watch what’s in store.