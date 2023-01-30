Amazon Prime Free Games for Feb 2023: The Elder Scrolls 3 and Eight Other Games

Amazon Prime has shared a detailed list of the free games it will offer its subscribers in February 2023

February is going to be a very exciting month this year for gaming enthusiasts who have subscribed to Amazon Prime.

There will be as many as nine games to look forward to in the month of February including a classic like The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition. When you sign up for Amazon Prime, you open up the possibility of receiving important benefits.

Apart from getting the chance to view all the content that is a part of the Prime Video streaming library, users will get to avail of a two-day shipping window on select orders. Gamers, of course, remain excited at the prospect of getting to play a variety of free games every month.

Amazon Prime has brought out a change in its strategy as far as making free games access to a wide number of players is concerned. Amazon Prime free games will now be distributed for free on a weekly basis from February 2. Earlier, Amazon Prime would make a bunch of games available for users at one go. Its current strategy is quite similar to the one adopted by Microsoft in which it makes its Xbox free games available with Gold games every single month. Epic Games Store, too, provides gamers with new titles every week.

What Gaming Members Should Expect in February?

Prime Gaming members should keep an eye out for February 2 as this is the day when they can claim The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition at zero cost. They can also look forward to trying out the Tribunal and Bloodmoon expansions for free. Onsten Master will also be added to the service in this particular month.

As February 9 arrives, Prime Gaming subscribers will get to try out titles like Divine Knockout and Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield. Seven days later, on February 16, gamers will get access to BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad and One Hand Clapping. On February 23, one can look forward to the arrival of Space Crew: Legendary Edition, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator and Tunche.

To commemorate Black History Month, some of the Amazon Prime free games in February 2023 are ones that have been put together by Black Developers. These games are Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, Onsen Master, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, and BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad.

Amazon has plans to run an extensive campaign to ensure the aforementioned games get enough visibility. Among other things, it will be publishing blog posts throughout the month of February to create awareness around these games. It will also highlight the kind of effort the developers have put into these games.