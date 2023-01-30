May 2023 Day One Games For Xbox Game Pass Confirmed

Though May is a few months away, Xbox Game Pass has decided to make gamers aware of the Day One titles they can expect to play during this particular month.

For a while now, gaming developers have announced their partnerships or collaborations with Xbox Game Pass on a regular basis. Gaming enthusiasts look forward to such announcements to find out the next games they will get an opportunity to play using an Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox has made a conscious effort to offer a diverse range of titles to its users. Recently, it made an announcement about the new Day One games that will be arriving in May this year.

A bunch of new games was added to Xbox Game Pass were added in January and before the year comes to an end, a few more titles like GoldenEye 007, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R, and Age of Empires 2’s console edition would be added to the roaster. In February, gamers can look forward to the inclusion of titles like Grid Legends, Darkest Dungeon, and Hot Wheels Unleashed.

The May slate for Xbox Game Pass looks quite interesting. Developer CyberConnect2 will be launching Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 as a Day One title on May 11. This particular game will be launched on both PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 will also be released for #XboxGamePass and #PCGamePass on the release date, May 11, 2023! Fuga: Melodies of Steel is out on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass! Enjoy the prequel until #Fuga2 is out!#GamePasshttps://t.co/FPpGjE2WX2 pic.twitter.com/uEdYqWfegN — Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Official (@Fuga_CC2_en) January 26, 2023

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, as some gaming enthusiasts would know, is a turn-based RPG game that would feature a bunch of children going engaging in some adventure-filled activities while staying cooped up in a large tank. Apart from doing everything that is important to be done for survival, players will be required to hunt for important resources and engage in some social activities as well. While the war story was the USP of Fuga: Melodies of Steel, it would be interesting to see the elements in its successor.

Trying their hand at Fuga: Melodies of Steel would, perhaps, give people a good idea of whether they would want to play Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 or not. The original game is currently available to the subscribers of PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. Since the game has been planned as a Day One release, one can infer that the developer has a great amount of confidence in it. One will get to know about the kind of response the game gets when it finally arrives in May.