Apple iPad (A2229), Honor 9C (AKA-L29), Huawei P Smart S (AQM-LX1) and XT2061-1 Moto Edge+ Spotted at EEC Certification

The upcoming Apple iPad, Honor 9C, Huawei P Smart S and the alleged Moto Edge+ with model number XT2061-1 have been spotted at the database of Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Apple iPad (A2229)

The new Apple iPad that has a model number of A2229 is found to be running on iPadOS 13. However, its exact identity is not known yet. It could be the rumored 2020 iPad Pro with triple-camera setup that the Cupertino company may announce in the near future.

Honor 9C (AKA-L29)

The AKA-L29 has been spotted with Honor 9C moniker at EEC. Interestingly, an Honor phone with model number ASK-L29 was approved as Honor 9C by the same authority last month. The AKA-L29 could be a European variant of the AKA-AL10 phone that was recently approved by TENAA in China.

The TENAA listing had revealed that it is equipped with a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display and it is fueled by 2.0GHz octa-core processor and up to 6 GB of RAM. The phone is expected to arrive in China with up to 128 GB of storage. It has a front camera of 8-megapixel and a 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera system. It houses a 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei P Smart S (AQM-LX1)

Huawei has already launched the AQM-AL10 in China as Enjoy 10s phone recently. The Huawei P Smart S name that is associated with AQM-LX1 in its EEC listing suggests that it could be a rebranded version of the Enjoy 10s for the European markets.

Moto XT-2061-1

The final product name of the Moto XT-2061-1 isn’t mentioned in the ECC listing. Probably, it may belong to the forthcoming Motorola Edge or Edge+ smartphone.