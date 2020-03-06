Mysterious Huawei AKA-AL00 / L29 Phone with 4000mAh Battery and 6.39″ Display Appears on TENAA

A mysterious Huawei / Honor phone that has a model number of AKA-AL00 has appeared at the database of China’s TENAA telecom regulatory body.

The listing has only minimal details on the sizes of its screen and battery. The dimensions of the phone have been also revealed, but its images are under the wraps. It is yet to be ascertained whether it is a Huawei or Honor device. A European edition of the phone with model number AKA-L29 has also been approved by the Wi-Fi Alliance authority.

Also Read: Alleged Huawei P40 and P40 Pro Models Certified in Russia’s EEC

The TENAA appearance reveals that the Huawei AKA-AL00 measures 159.81 x 76.13 x 8.13mm. The device is equipped with a 6.39-inch display. Since the images of the phone are not available yet on TENAA, we are not sure about its design.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The AKA-AL00 phone is a 4G LTE device and it houses a minimum rated battery of 3,900mAh battery. The typical size of its battery is 4,000mAh battery. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing of AKA-L29 which is European variant of China’s AKA-Al00 reveals that it supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. Since it does not support dual-band Wi-Fi, it can be said that it is a low-end smartphone.

Also Read: [Updated: In Bluetooth SIG] Huawei MED-AL00 Geekbench Appearance Reveals MediaTek Helio P35, 4GB RAM and Android 10

Speaking of low-end phones, there is an Honor phone with model number MOA-AL00 / TL00 waiting in pipeline to go official. The Honor MOA-AL00 / TL00 phone has a waterdrop notch screen and a dual camera setup housed inside a rectangle camera module on the rear. It lacks a fingerprint reader.

The full specifications and the final product name of MOA-AL00 / TL00 are not known yet. It measures 159.07 x 74.06 x 9.4mm and houses a display of 6.3 inches. The phone is equipped with a minimum rated battery of 4,900mAh.