Verizon Samsung Galaxy J7, J7V, Galaxy J3 Eclipse, J3 Mission, LG G8 ThinQ, Moto Z3, Moto G7 Play and Moto E6 Receive Security Patch Updates

A number of smartphone models of different brands under Verizon’s administration are receiving software updates from the carrier.

The list includes Samsung Galaxy J7 Prepaid, Samsung Galaxy J7V, Samsung Galaxy J3 Eclipse, Samsung Galaxy J3 Mission, LG G8 ThinQ, Motorola Moto Z3, Motorola Moto G7 Play and Motorola Moto E6. Many from this bunch are getting their February Android security update while the Samsung Galaxy J3 Eclipse and Mission models are only getting their November 2019 update now.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prepaid and Samsung Galaxy J7V

Verizon is sending this time its 11th system update for these two Galaxy J7 models and the update contains only the February Android security update patch.

Software Version for Galaxy J7: M1AJQ.J727VVRS3BTB1

Software Version for Galaxy J7 Prepaid: M1AJQ.J727VPPVRS3BTB1

Samsung Galaxy J3 Eclipse and Samsung Galaxy J3 Mission

The Samsung Galaxy J3 Eclipse and the Samsung Galaxy J3 Mission are up for their system update No.11 from Verizon. Note however that the latest Android security update for these two devices is dated November 2019. Some models are treated in the manner by the manufacturers and the carriers too.

Software Version for Galaxy J3 Eclipse: M1AJQ.J327VVRS3BTB1

Software Version for Galaxy J3 Mission: M1AJQ.J327VPPVRS3BTB1

LG G8 ThinQ

This LG flagship is less than a year old and this is the 6th system update it is receiving from Verizon. It contains the February Android security update patch.

Software Version: G820UM20b

Motorola Moto Z3

The up to date Android security update patch for the month of February is being sent to the Motorola Moto Z3 devices under Verizon operation.

Software Version: PDXS29.84-51-6

Motorola Moto G7 Play

The Motorola Moto G7 Play is now getting just is third system update from Verizon even as it completes a year after its release. This update contains the latest Android security update patch for the month of February.

Software Version: PDYS29.105-165-10

Motorola Moto E6

This system update No.6 from Verizon for the Motorola Moto E6 has the latest Android security update patch of February for this phone.

Software Version: PCBS29.73-81-7