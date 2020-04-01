Alleged Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (M2002F4LG) Approved by IMDA

A new Xiaomi phone that is expected to be Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite has been approved by Singapore’s IMDA authority.

The handset has a model number M2002F4LG and has been previously spotted at Europe’s EEC and at FCC in the U.S. Speculations are rife that it is the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite smartphone.

The IMDA listing of the Xiaomi M2002F4LG has not revealed any information on its specs. Even the EEC appearance did not reveal its name or specs. However, the FCC listing had revealed some of its key specs. First of all, the M2002F4LG model number resembles M1910F4G which belongs to last year’s Mi Note 10. Hence, it appears that the upcoming M2002F4LG could be a Mi Note 10 series phone.

The information revealed through FCC listing revealed that the M2002F4LG could be inferior to the Mi Note 10. Hence, it is likely that the handset may debut as Mi Note 10 Lite. The FCC documents revealed that the latter features 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. Hence, it appears that the Mi Note 10 Lite will also arrive with a penta-lens setup.

The Mi Note 10 has a 108-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel penta-lens setup on its back. It has a front-facing camera of 32-megapixel. The FCC listing revealed that the Mi Note 10 Lite will be arriving with a 16-megapixel snapper.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is expected to feature the same Snapdragon 730G processor that drives the Mi Note 10 phone. It could be coming with a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The MIUI 11 based Android 10 OS will come preloaded on the device. The other details of the phone are currently under wraps. Since it has bagged approval from multiple certifications, it is likely to release in wider markets across the globe.