Assassin’s Creed Red Details Leaked Reflecting Japanese Mythology

Assassin’s Creed Red is an open-world Assassin’s Creed game from Ubisoft. Various leaks and rumors about the game have been doing the rounds of late.

The latest leak shares some interesting insights into the story mode of the game and a few supernatural elements that you are likely to encounter.

Game Setting

One thing that has definitely got Assassin’s Creed fans hooked is the settings of the game. The upcoming Assassin’s Creed Red will be set in Feudal Japan. This is a new location that has been opted for and players are bound to have a lot to explore.

Assassin's Creed Red/Japan new details. -60/40 story split (60% being for the male samurai) 40% stealthier shinobi female -Ghosts/yokai and mithical elements are in the game as well -Naoe, the shinobi female lead will receive her own DLC/expansion in 2025 (Take it with a… pic.twitter.com/leCgW0tCnO — PC_Focus 🟣🏴‍☠️ (@PC_Focus_) February 17, 2024

According to the first part of the most recent leak, the game will feature two protagonists with a 60/40 split. This means that 60% of the game will be centered on a male samurai adopted from a real-life historical figure. The game segments involving the samurai will emphasize combat. The remaining 40% of Assassin’s Creed Red will showcase a female shinobi with an emphasis on stealth. A post on the popular X platform indicates that shinobi content will be associated with a DLC or expansion in 2025.

Mythological Elements in Assassin’s Creed Red

The leak also mentions the inclusion of several mythological elements in the game apart from both the protagonists. Some of these elements are ghosts or yokai as they are called in local parlance.

The post on the X platform has requested readers to consider the stated facts with a pinch of salt. This means that there could be changes to what the leaks have revealed so far although the gameplay setting is not likely to be changed.

Developers have not yet announced a proper release date for the new Assassin’s Creed Red game. However, a leak that appeared a few days earlier hinted at a March 2025 release that was supposedly confirmed by Ubisoft itself.