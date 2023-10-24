Assassin’s Creed: New Japan Leak Unravels Primary Character Look

While Ubisoft has remained tight-lipped about the game, it could share some fresh information about it soon!

A new leak has offered a glimpse into the look of the primary character in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed backed by Ubisoft. The much-awaited game is set in Japan and has been discussed for quite some time now.

Around a year back, Ubisoft confirmed that it was working towards developing a new Assassin’s Creed game which will be called ‘Codename Red’. The gaming studio also revealed that ancient Japan would serve as the setting of the game. However, after making this major announcement Ubisoft refrained from sharing any relevant information or updates about the game. For the longest time, the company’s focus was on giving a good release to Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Now that it has been released, Ubisoft might share some updates about Assassin’s Creed Red soon.

Ubisoft writer Pierre Boudreau recently shared a new image on their LinkedIn profile. This image was originally discovered by an X user who goes by the handle @AccessTheAnimus. In the image, one can see a female character wearing the classic assassin-style hood that one associates with the Assassins Creed series right from the time it was launched. A katana can be seen in the hand of the character. In the background, the presence of a Japanese tower doesn’t go unnoticed.

Interestingly, a while after Boudreau shared this image on their LinkedIn profile, they took it down. This shows that they were not supposed to post this picture. At least, not now. This image being uploaded, however, indicates that Ubisoft has been planning to share some updates about Assassin’s Creed Red soon. There is a good possibility of the gaming community being served with some important information about the game before 2023 comes to an end.

Writer Pierre Boudreau has updated his LinkedIn page with this new banner that seems focused on 🔴 #AssassinsCreed Codename Red 🔴 and features a potential female protagonist and the logo of the game Link / Source 👇 pic.twitter.com/A9ndw7nUFX — Access The Animus (@AccessTheAnimus) October 21, 2023

No hint about the launch window or release date of Assassin’s Creed Red has been shared by Ubisoft as yet. However, the gaming community is quite certain about the fact that Red would be the first title to be launched as a part of the Assassin’s Creed Infinity series. Ubisoft has also made an announcement about Codename Hexe, which would be the second title in the Infinity series. Though not much is known about this game, rumors have indicated that horror could be the underlying theme in it.

Meanwhile, one has come across several rumors about the launch of Assassin’s Creed Red. There have been reports suggesting that Ubisoft could release the game in 2024. If these reports are authentic, the gaming studio could start sharing material related to the game in the near future.