Assassin’s Creed: New Update Rolled Out To The Game A Decade After Its Release

Ubisoft surprised Assassin’s Creed fans by rolling out an update for the action-adventure game after years!

In 2013, Ubisoft released Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. Almost 10 years after its release, the action-adventure game has been provided with a new update. In the franchise, Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag has often referred to as the best-developed game. While the game offered the robust gameplay one associates with the other games in the franchise, it also brought in several fresh elements that gave the game its own distinctive identity. The combat mechanics and naval exploration, which were brought to the fore in Assassin’s Creed, were explored thoroughly in this game.

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is a game that gives players the opportunity to role-play as Edward Kenway, the pirate. Though Edward is not in the same league as an Ezio Auditore, he is definitely one of the best characters the franchise has offered. Since the game is available on all leading platforms, most gamers can try it out. It is, thankfully, not one of those older games that works only on specific consoles.

Players, who have been playing the game on PC, might be pleasantly surprised to see that a new update is available to be downloaded. Through an official announcement, Ubisoft has confirmed that the update 1.08 for the game has been made available for PC gamers. On Steam, the size of the game is 12 MB. The game’s size, on Ubisoft Connect, is 13 MB.

One of the most important aspects of this update is the fact that it resolves a major issue PC gamers have been facing after the launch of AC 4 in windowed mode. Though this is not a very big update, it will make a significant difference to the gameplay.

Ubisoft also deserves some credit for addressing a problem that has been affecting this 10-year-old game. The gaming publisher should also get some acknowledgment for working towards ensuring that the games in the series are available on all major platforms. The company has also released remastered versions of some of the older titles in the series.

For the gaming franchise, Ubisoft has some major plans that will be executed in the near future. While Assassin’s Creed Mirage is scheduled to be released towards the end of this year, a VR game for the franchise is also being developed. There are also plans to come out with an Assassin’s Creed game that will be set in feudal Japan. There have also been rumors about the gaming company planning to work on a full-fledged remake of Assassin’s Creed in the near future.