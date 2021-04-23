Asus ZenFone 8 Series Phone (ASUS_I004D) with Snapdragon 888 Spotted at Geekbench

The ASUS_I004D smartphone, which is believed to be the Asus ZenFone 8 series smartphone, has emerged at the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

The listing reveals that it is a flagship phone smartphone powered by the most powerful chip from Qualcomm. The exact moniker of the device is under wraps.

A report by XDA Developers from last month revealed that the upcoming ZenFone 8 series may include three devices with model numbers such as ASUS_I006D, ASUS_I004D, and ASUS_I007D. The first model is expected to arrive the ZenFone 8 Mini. The final product names of the other two models are not known yet.

The Geekbench appearance of the ASUS_I004D has confirmed that it will be fueled by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The listing does not mention the name of the processor explicitly. The SoC is mentioned with its “lahaina” codename in the listing.

The listing further mentions that the ASUS_I004D has 8 GB of RAM and it boots to Android 11 OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench 5, it scored 1124 points and it recorded a score of 3669 in the multi-core test.

XDA’s report claimed that the ASUS_ZS672KS model number and PICASSO codename are also associated with the ASUS_I004D smartphone. The publication also claimed that this device will be arriving with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

For photography, it will feature cameras such as a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 lens, a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 snapper, a 24-megapixel OmniVision OV244B1Q lens, and an OmniVision OV08A 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The device is also expected to feature Pixelworks i6 visual processor.

ASUS is yet to confirm the arrival of the ZenFone 8 series of smartphones. It remains to be seen whether it launches within Q2 this year.

