Redmi K40 Gaming Smartphone Pops up on Geekbench with Dimensity 1200 Chipset and 8GB RAM

Upcoming gaming smartphone Redmi K40 with model number Xiaomi M2012K10C has confirmed a few specs via the Geekbench listing.

The specs that were circulating only as rumors until now can now be confirmed. The codename of the phone is ‘ares’ and the phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Dimensity 1200 is a 6nm octa-core processor that has 4 cores that clock at 2GHz, 3 cores that clock at 2.6GHz and 1 core that clocks at 3GHz.

The phone will have 8GB RAM present in it and will ship with the Android 11 Operating System. The Geekbench scores for the smartphone are 647 and 2492 for single and multi-core respectively.

Redmi K40 gaming smartphone will be the first phone from Xiaomi that’s dedicated to gamers. While there are other phones in the Redmi K40 series that’s already released, this is a new phone with entirely different specifications. The unique feature is the presence of a top-notch display.

The phone will have an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to this, it will have all the specs expected from a high-end flagship gaming phone. A poster of the phone that was released last week confirms that the display will support 1.07 Billion colors, 8192 levels of brightness adjustment, HDR10+ HD display.

The size of the display would be 6.43 inches and there is a single punch-hole camera present on the display. The bezels on the sides, top and bottom have been reduced considerably.

The smartphone has also appeared in TENAA listings in China and has revealed a few specs. It will have a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging up to 67W as seen from 3C certification. There would be a side fingerprint sensor as well. The phone also has some buttons on the sides, which are to be used while playing games.

The official release date of the phone has been set as April 27 and it’s just a few days away from the official launch.