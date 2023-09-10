Baldur’s Gate 3 Gets Another Major Hotfix Update To Fix Issues

The developing team at Larian Studios seems to be very serious about driving away all the issues affecting the game at the moment!

Baldur’s Gate 3 was recently released on PlayStation 5 and is scheduled to be out on Xbox Series X and S soon. While this is a good time to be a fan of the game, Larian Studios has made things further interesting for them by releasing a hotfix update for the game. The new update, which arrives just a few days after the last hotfix update for Baldur’s Gate 3 was launched, has been designed to resolve several major issues affecting the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3, which was released just a couple of weeks ago, has become extremely popular. The game, upon its release, received great reviews as well. The role-playing game is equipped with a bunch of CPRG features and a variety of customization options along with a huge world that players need a good amount of time to explore. However, since it is an elaborate game and has just been released, one shouldn’t be too surprised to see it being plagued with a few technical issues. While there are those issues, players should feel happy about the fact that the team has been proactively working towards resolving them.

The sixth hotfix update for the game is smaller than the last hotfix update it received. However, the good news is that it fixes some of the major issues pointed out by players. Several players had complained about bugs that didn’t enable them to start a new dialogue, unwanted visual artifacts and in-game tutorials not being accessible when needed. These issues have been addressed by the developers through this new update.

Though the team is busy with the preparation to release the game on multiple platforms, it is also working towards fixing all the issues the game is currently suffering from. Even though there are plans to launch new DLCs soon, pre-existing issues are being dealt with seriously.

One of the major issues plaguing the game is ‘split-screen play’. The split-screen of the game, when played on PS5, malfunctions. This is an issue that might also crop up with the Xbox Series X version of the game.